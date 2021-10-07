Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,902 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 589,520 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,961 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $30,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AR. Mizuho cut their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

