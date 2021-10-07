Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.03 Million in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in DISH Network by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in DISH Network by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 95,074 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in DISH Network by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

