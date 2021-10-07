Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.04 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.9% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 58,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

