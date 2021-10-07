Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.08 Million in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,405,000 after purchasing an additional 509,676 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 26.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in América Móvil by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco cut América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

