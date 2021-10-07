Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.17 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,004,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,099,000 after buying an additional 109,880 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,982,000 after purchasing an additional 220,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,357,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.86. The stock has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

