Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.18 Million in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,592 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $105.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $146.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average of $117.21.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.