Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.19 Million in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

