Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $304.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.81.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

