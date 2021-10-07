Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

RSG stock opened at $123.51 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

