Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $5.85 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,000. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Apple by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037,609 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 12,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

