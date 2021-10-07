Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $174.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

