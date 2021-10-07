Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after buying an additional 89,928 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $2,073,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.