Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 196,839 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $81.79 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

