Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 109.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 62.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 703.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 140,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.06.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

