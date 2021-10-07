Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 35,609 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 1,068,951 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMC. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.