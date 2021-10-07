Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 48.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,489,000 after buying an additional 113,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $54.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.56%.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

