Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $2.17 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

CHWY opened at $64.54 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,227.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

