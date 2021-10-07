SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 87,478 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,478 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of World Fuel Services worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth $1,590,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 764,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 30.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

INT stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

