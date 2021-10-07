SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.21% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,805,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,099,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAWZ opened at $77.95 on Thursday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.