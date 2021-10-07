SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 27,313 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,883,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,874. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

