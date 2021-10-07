SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 60,956 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 747.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,956 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SEE opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

