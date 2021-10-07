SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 314,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 46,127 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $11,901,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

