SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $56,000,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,459,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,721,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

