SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.88 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 15.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,012 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 30.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth $125,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.09, for a total value of $271,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.37, for a total value of $157,538.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,766 shares of company stock worth $22,883,487 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $541.83 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $530.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.