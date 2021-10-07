SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.88 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,944 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $56.58 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

