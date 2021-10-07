SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 277.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.83% of Selecta Biosciences worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 767,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 154.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 192,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 9,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SELB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

