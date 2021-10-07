SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,494 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after buying an additional 864,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,810,000 after buying an additional 576,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 490.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after buying an additional 490,630 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 103.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 711,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after buying an additional 361,680 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

WTRG stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

