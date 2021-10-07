SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,063 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,651,000 after purchasing an additional 505,333 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $24.27.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

