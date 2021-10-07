SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2,571.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PagerDuty worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PD opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PD shares. Cowen raised their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $58,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

