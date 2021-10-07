SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 154.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,891,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AECOM by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 346,152 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,156,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 800,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,334,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AECOM by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 519,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after buying an additional 222,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.43.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.