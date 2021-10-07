SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.53% of Gravity worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRVY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 1,202.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Gravity by 45.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the first quarter worth $10,996,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the first quarter worth $262,000. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRVY opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $606.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of -0.54. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $239.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.87.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 42.28%. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

