SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 97.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 35.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 157,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 261,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.7% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

