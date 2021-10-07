SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 7,001 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $104.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

