SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,498 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

