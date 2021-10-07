SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 100,619 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

