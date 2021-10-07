SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,485,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.40.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $483.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $497.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.42. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $250.24 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.36, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

