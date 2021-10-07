SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Bandwidth worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bandwidth by 22.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after buying an additional 237,973 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAND. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $107,963 over the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.49. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

