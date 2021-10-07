SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,336 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $97,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed stock opened at $256.17 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.92 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.50. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $15,632,533. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

