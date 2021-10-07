SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,251 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Summit Insights upped their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $4,674,845.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,312 shares of company stock worth $34,113,279 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $231.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.85 and its 200 day moving average is $242.87. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

