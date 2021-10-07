SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 35,606 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,606 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,986,000 after acquiring an additional 210,932 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBT opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. On average, analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

