SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.06. 31,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,923,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGOC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

