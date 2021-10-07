SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 30% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $138,048.84 and $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,834.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.50 or 0.06637991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00327161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $594.57 or 0.01104447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00099503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.66 or 0.00521342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.75 or 0.00345034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00329990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005385 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.