Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 0.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.18% of Shopify worth $330,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $48.56 on Thursday, reaching $1,398.44. The company had a trading volume of 53,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,264. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,480.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,349.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

