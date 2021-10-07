Shopping Market Cap Reaches $51.21 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 56.6% against the dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $55.23 or 0.00101903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $51.21 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00061884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00094177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00132027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,291.60 or 1.00170474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.84 or 0.06538547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 927,139 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

