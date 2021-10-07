Short Interest in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expands By 17.2%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

ARE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.46. 10,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,605. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 95.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14,650.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

