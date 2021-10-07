Short Interest in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Grows By 20.0%

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,136,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $972,000.

Shares of ASPC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

