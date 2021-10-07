Short Interest in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Grows By 20.8%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,790,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 11,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Altria Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,545 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $240,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $302,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.48. 4,893,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,203,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. Altria Group has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

