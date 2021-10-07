Short Interest in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Decreases By 26.2%

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 742,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AVD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.31. 165,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $472.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 95,722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

