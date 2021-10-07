Short Interest in Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Grows By 19.3%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,414,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 4,538,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARNGF opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARNGF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

