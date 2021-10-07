Short Interest in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Grows By 19.3%

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 6,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,560,000 after buying an additional 83,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $163,027,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

